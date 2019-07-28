Maharashtra Engineering Admission Time Extended

Maharashtra Engineering Admissions: Time Extended In View Of Rains

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday extended time for reporting for round 2 of the 'centralised admission process' (CAP) for engineering courses by two days, in view of the heavy rains.

State Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde said reporting for CAP round 2 for engineering has been extended till July 29.

For pharmacy admission, time for online filing of CAP round 3 option form has been extended by a day, till July 28.

While first year ME/ M-Tech reporting date also has been extended by two days till July 29, the minister said in a series of tweets.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.