Maharashtra Drug Inspector Exam Timeline: 488 Cleared Interview, Re-Exam Over Irregularities

MPSC Drug Inspector Exam: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the cancellation of the Drug Inspector (Group B) recruitment exam. As per reports, the decision was taken after a preliminary inquiry was conducted in light of complaints received regarding an alleged malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22.

Exam Notification, Screening Test

The commission had published the exam advertisement for the post of Drug Inspector in the Food and Drug Administration Department on July 29, 2025. The screening examination was conducted offline on March 22, 2026, at six divisional headquarters in the state.

Result, Call For Interview

According to reports, the result of the screening test was declared on June 12. After the screening examination, 506 qualified for the interview round. Out of them, interviews of 488 candidates were conducted from July 1 to 22, the Asian News International (ANI) reported.

488 Made It To The Merit List

After the completion of the interview round, a provisional general merit list of 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible for the post of Drug Inspector, was published on the commission's website.

Complaints Of Irregularities

According to a report by the ANI, between July 22 and 26, the commission received complaints via e-mail from some candidates as well as public representatives regarding malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22.

The complaints claimed that before the commencement of the examination, on March 20, some candidates had received the question paper or questions, and they were circulated through social media or electronic media, the report stated.

Probe, Findings

Considering the seriousness of these complaints and the sensitivity of the matter, the commission filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner on July 27 for investigation, the ANI reported. Thereby, the crime branch conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted a report to the commission. The report concluded that it appears that one candidate received the question set and benefited from it.

According to a report by the ANI, citing an official, the commission clarified that the decision to cancel the recruitment process has been taken to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, transparency and impartiality of the examination, and to keep the candidates' trust in the commission intact.

Re-Exam Date Soon

The MPSC will conduct a re-examination for the concerned posts and candidates. As per official information, applicants are not required to apply again for the exam. No additional fee will be charged for the re-exam, the commission noted.

According to official information, the commission will announce the date of the re-examination and other details soon in a press release.