MPSC Main Exam 2027: Optional Subject Scrapped, New Pattern Announced

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced a major change in the State Services Main Examination pattern starting from the 2027 exam cycle. The biggest change is the removal of the optional subject, which candidates currently choose from a list of subjects.

At present, candidates for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Group A and Group B) Mains have to write two papers in an optional subject of their choice. From 2027 onwards, this system will be discontinued completely.

Instead, MPSC will introduce a new and uniform structure with seven compulsory papers for all candidates. This means every candidate will now be tested on the same subjects, instead of having different optional subjects.

The new exam pattern will be as follows:

Paper 1: Marathi (Qualifying) - 300 marks

Marathi (Qualifying) - 300 marks Paper 2: English (Qualifying) - 300 marks

English (Qualifying) - 300 marks Paper 3: Essay (Marathi or English) - 250 marks

Essay (Marathi or English) - 250 marks Paper 4: General Studies I - 250 marks

General Studies I - 250 marks Paper 5: General Studies II - 250 marks

General Studies II - 250 marks Paper 6: General Studies III - 250 marks

General Studies III - 250 marks Paper 7: General Studies IV - 250 marks

The Marathi and English language papers will only be qualifying in nature. Candidates must score at least 25% in each of these papers to move forward, but the marks will not be added to the final merit list.

With this new structure, the total marks for the written exam will be 1,250. After that, there will be an interview round worth 275 marks, making the total selection process 1,525 marks.

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MPSC said the decision has been taken after looking at the pattern followed by many other states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and others, which have already removed optional subjects from their civil services exams.

According to the commission, this change will make the exam system more fair and balanced.

However, this change will apply only to the State Services Main Examination. Other exams such as Forest Services, Engineering Services, Agriculture Services, FDA Services, Veterinary Services, and Inspector of Legal Metrology will continue with their existing exam patterns, including optional subjects where applicable.