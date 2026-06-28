14-Year-Old Mahima Rajput Selected For ShakthiSAT Space Mission

Mahima Rajput, a Class 10 student from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has been selected for ShakthiSAT, an international space education programme with participants from 108 countries.

She came to know about the programme through her school principal and guidance teacher, after which she registered and was selected for the initiative. The training programme includes 21 modules and 365 lessons designed to introduce students to the basics of science, satellites and space missions in a structured and simplified way.

Participants are also being trained in the fundamentals of satellite design and construction, giving them both theoretical knowledge and practical exposure to space technology.

Selected students are scheduled to travel to Delhi on August 23, where they will take part in hands-on satellite-building activities as part of the programme.

The mission plans include launching satellites into space. One satellite is expected to land on the Moon, while another will orbit around it. The launch is planned for October.

Overall, the programme is designed to give school students hands-on experience in space science and satellite building, while also encouraging teamwork between young learners from different countries.