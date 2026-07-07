MPSC Postpones Civil Judge, JMFC Preliminary Exam Scheduled For August 2

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Tuesday postponed the Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Preliminary Examination, which was scheduled to be held on August 2, 2026.

The commission issued an official circular announcing the postponement. According to the notification, the examination has been deferred following an extension of the application submission deadline. As a result, the preliminary examination has also been postponed. The commission said the revised examination date will be announced separately.

The development has disappointed many aspirants, several of whom had been preparing for the examination based on the earlier schedule. Candidates have also called for greater transparency in the examination process.

The MPSC notification issued on July 7 also contained a typographical error, with the year mistakenly mentioned as "2025" instead of "2026".

The Civil Judge Junior Division and JMFC Preliminary Examination is conducted by the MPSC to recruit candidates for judicial services in Maharashtra.