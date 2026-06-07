MPSC Group B Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Admit Card Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the MPSC Group B Hall Ticket 2026 for the Combined Preliminary Examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Maharashtra Group-B Non-Gazetted Services recruitment can now download their admit cards through the official MPSC online portal.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026 (Sunday) at various examination centers across Maharashtra. The commission has also issued important instructions that candidates must follow on the exam day.

Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

How to Download MPSC Group B Hall Ticket 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Group B Hall Ticket 2026" link or open the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password.

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a clear printout for future use.

The hall ticket contains crucial details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination center, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines. Aspirants should carefully verify all information mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

Exam Day Instructions for MPSC Group B Exam 2026

MPSC has made it clear that candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination center. Digital copies displayed on mobile phones, tablets, or other electronic devices will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The commission has also instructed candidates to report to their allotted examination sub-center at least 1 hour and 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time. Additionally, candidates must be seated in the examination hall one hour before the examination begins. Late arrivals will not be allowed to enter the examination center, regardless of the reason.

The commission has adopted a strict stance against unfair practices in the examination. Candidates found violating examination rules or engaging in any form of malpractice may face serious disciplinary action, including suspension or permanent debarment from future MPSC examinations.