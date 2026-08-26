Irregularities Force MPSC To Cancel Drug Inspector Exam, Fresh Date Soon

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts under the state Food and Drug Administration Department.

The decision was taken after complaints were received about possible irregularities in the Drug Inspector screening examination held on March 22, 2026.

According to the MPSC notice, the screening exam was conducted offline at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra. The results were announced on June 12, following which 506 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round. Out of them, 488 candidates appeared for interviews between July 1 and July 22.

Complaints received after exam

Between July 22 and July 26, the commission received complaints alleging that some candidates had access to the question paper or questions before the examination.

Following the complaints, the MPSC approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner on July 27 and requested an inquiry into the matter.

The Crime Branch conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations. The investigation found, prima facie, that one candidate had received the question set before the examination and benefited from it.

MPSC cancels entire recruitment process

Following the preliminary findings, the commission decided to cancel the entire recruitment process.

MPSC said the decision was necessary to protect the confidentiality, integrity, transparency and fairness of its examinations and to maintain the trust of candidates in the recruitment process.

A fresh screening examination will now be conducted for the Drug Inspector posts.

Candidates do not need to apply again

Candidates who had already applied for the Drug Inspector recruitment will not have to submit a fresh application for the re-examination.

MPSC has also clarified that candidates will not have to pay the examination fee again.

The commission said the date and other details of the fresh examination will be announced separately through its official communication.

The cancellation means candidates who had already appeared for the screening test and interview will have to wait for the new examination schedule.