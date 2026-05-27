Maharashtra CET Law Result 2026 Out For 3-Year LLB: Check Scorecard Link Here

MH CET Law Result 2026: The State CET Cell Maharashtra has declared the MH CET Law 2026 result for the 3-Year LLB course on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test can now download their scorecards using their registered email ID and password. The authority has also informed that the MH CET Law 2026 result for 5-Year LLB programmes will be announced soon. The scorecard includes important details such as marks obtained, percentile score, rank, qualifying status, and category information required for counselling and admission.

Direct Link: MH CET Law Result 2026

How To Download MH CET Law Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their MH CET Law 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MH CET Law 2026 result link

Enter registered email ID and password

Submit the details

Download and save the scorecard for future use

Details Mentioned on MH CET Law Scorecard 2026

The MH CET Law 2026 scorecard contains the following details:

Candidate's name

Application number

Marks obtained

Percentile score

Rank secured

Qualifying status

Category details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard before the counselling and admission process begins.

MH CET Law 5-Year LLB Result 2026 Soon

The CET Cell Maharashtra has not yet announced the result date for the 5-Year LLB programme. However, officials have stated that the result will be declared soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for the latest updates regarding scorecards, merit list, and counselling schedule.