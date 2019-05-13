MH CET Law Result 2019 Announced; Direct Results' Link Here

MH CET Law result 2019 has been announced @ cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET Law result 2019: The results for the five year LLB MH CET Law exam have been released on the official website. The MH CET Law results 2019 can be accessed from the website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MH CET Law exam for the admissions to to first year of five year full time regular integrated course in Law in the Government, Government Aided, Government Aided Minority, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided and Unaided Minority Institutions in the Maharashtra State was held on April 21, 2019.

In another related development, admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 have been released today. Candidates can download the admit card using their mobile number and password from the official website of CLAT.

As per the government regulations, State Common Entrance Test Cell, the Competent Authority, is conducting CET (MAH-LLB 5 years CET 2019) for admissions to the full time regular integrated Law courses.

MH CET Law result 2019: Direct link

MH CET Law result 2019 can be accessed from the direct link given here:

MH CET Law result 2019 direct link

The candidates may check their results from the next page open. The merit list of the MH CET Law exam has been provided on the link provided above.

