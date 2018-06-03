MHT CET Result 2018 Published By DTE Maharashtra @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in; Check Now

"MHT-CET 2018 Result Published and is available under Candidate Login," said a notification posted on the official website; dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Education | Updated: June 03, 2018 13:29 IST
MHT CET Result 2018: "MHT-CET 2018 Result Published and is available under Candidate Login," said a notification posted on the official website; dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The results are declared today and candidates who have registered for the "Common Entrance Test" or MHT-CET 2018 conducted for admission to first year of Full Time Degree Courses of Technical Education (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.) for the academic year 2018-2019 by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai may check their results now. According to a statement released by the Cell, Kadam Abhijit Uddhavrao topped in the PCB category of MHT CET 2018 with a score of 188.

In PCM category, Abhang Aditya Subhash topped and scored 195 out of 200 in the entrance test.
 

MHT CET Result 2018: How to check

The students who are searching for the MHT CET 2018 result may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the link "Visit DTE Home Page"

Step 3 : On next page, click on CET 2018 tab and then click on MHT CET link given under undergraduate programmes

Step 4 : On next page, click on Candidates Login

Step 5 : Enter  Application number, password and security key on next page

Step 6 : Click submit and check your MHT CET 2018 results from next page

MHT CET 2018 results can also be accessed from the direct link: https://mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/loginstu.aspx. After opening this link, follow the steps 5 and 6 given above.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE released the Class 12 or HSC examination 2018 results last week, out of which 88.41% students qualified for higher education. 

