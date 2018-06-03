MHT CET Result 2018 Published By DTE Maharashtra @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in; Check Now "MHT-CET 2018 Result Published and is available under Candidate Login," said a notification posted on the official website; dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

MHT-CET 2018 Result Published and is available under Candidate Login," said a notification posted on the official website; dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The results are declared today and candidates who have registered for the "Common Entrance Test" or MHT-CET 2018 conducted for admission to first year of Full Time Degree Courses of Technical Education (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.) for the academic year 2018-2019 by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai may check their results now. According to a statement released by the Cell, Kadam Abhijit Uddhavrao topped in the PCB category of MHT CET 2018 with a score of 188.In PCM category, Abhang Aditya Subhash topped and scored 195 out of 200 in the entrance test.The students who are searching for the MHT CET 2018 result may follow these steps to check their results:Step 1 : Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.inStep 2 : Click on the link "Visit DTE Home Page"Step 3 : On next page, click on CET 2018 tab and then click on MHT CET link given under undergraduate programmesStep 4 : On next page, click on Candidates LoginStep 5 : Enter Application number, password and security key on next pageStep 6 : Click submit and check your MHT CET 2018 results from next pageMHT CET 2018 results can also be accessed from the direct link: https://mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/loginstu.aspx. After opening this link, follow the steps 5 and 6 given above. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE released the Class 12 or HSC examination 2018 results last week, out of which 88.41% students qualified for higher education.