MHT CET Result 2018 Published By DTE Maharashtra @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in; Check Now

In PCM category, Abhang Aditya Subhash topped and scored 195 out of 200 in the entrance test.
MHT CET Result: DTE Maharashtra Declares @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
The students who are searching for the MHT CET 2018 result may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1 : Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step 2 : Click on the link "Visit DTE Home Page"
Step 3 : On next page, click on CET 2018 tab and then click on MHT CET link given under undergraduate programmes
Step 4 : On next page, click on Candidates Login
Step 5 : Enter Application number, password and security key on next page
Step 6 : Click submit and check your MHT CET 2018 results from next page
MHT CET 2018 results can also be accessed from the direct link: https://mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/loginstu.aspx. After opening this link, follow the steps 5 and 6 given above.
CommentsMaharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE released the Class 12 or HSC examination 2018 results last week, out of which 88.41% students qualified for higher education.
