Update On MHT CET 2018 Result MHT CET 2018 result is expected today. As per the exam schedule, the result will be declared before June 3, 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MHT CET 2018 Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: The exam schedule of MHT CET 2018 says that the result will be declared on or before June 3, 2018. However no confirmation has been given by DTE Maharashtra in this regard. The exam was held on May 10. Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) can check their result from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in as and when it is declared. On the other hand CET Commissioner Anand Rayate said it to the Times of India that the result will be released tomorrow. ‘I will get the result this evening and once I go through it, I will instruct our agency to put it up for candidates to view it tomorrow,’ he said to the TOI.



In order to check the



As of now, no exact time has been announced by the DTE Maharashtra regarding the MHT CET 2018 result.



MHT CET 2018 is held for selecting candidates for admission to B.E/ B.TECH and B.Pharm./ Pharm. D. Courses and B. Sc. (Honours) (Agriculture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Horticulture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Forestry) / B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering) / B.Tech. (Food Technology) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Community Science) / B. Tech. (Bio-Technology) / B.F.Sc. (Fisheries) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Animal Husbandry) courses for the academic year 2018-2019.



Click here for more



The exam schedule of MHT CET 2018 says that the result will be declared on or before June 3, 2018. However no confirmation has been given by DTE Maharashtra in this regard. The exam was held on May 10. Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) can check their result from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in as and when it is declared. On the other hand CET Commissioner Anand Rayate said it to the Times of India that the result will be released tomorrow. ‘I will get the result this evening and once I go through it, I will instruct our agency to put it up for candidates to view it tomorrow,’ he said to the TOI.In order to check the MHT CET 2018 result, candidates need to log in to the official portal dtemaharashtra.gov.in and click on the relevant result link. After entering details like roll number, registration number and date of birth details candidates can check the result online. After downloading the online mark statement, candidates can save a copy of the same for future reference.As of now, no exact time has been announced by the DTE Maharashtra regarding the MHT CET 2018 result. MHT CET 2018 is held for selecting candidates for admission to B.E/ B.TECH and B.Pharm./ Pharm. D. Courses and B. Sc. (Honours) (Agriculture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Horticulture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Forestry) / B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering) / B.Tech. (Food Technology) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Community Science) / B. Tech. (Bio-Technology) / B.F.Sc. (Fisheries) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Animal Husbandry) courses for the academic year 2018-2019.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter