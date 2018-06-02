Update On MHT CET 2018 Result

In order to check the MHT CET 2018 result, candidates need to log in to the official portal dtemaharashtra.gov.in and click on the relevant result link. After entering details like roll number, registration number and date of birth details candidates can check the result online. After downloading the online mark statement, candidates can save a copy of the same for future reference.
As of now, no exact time has been announced by the DTE Maharashtra regarding the MHT CET 2018 result.
CommentsMHT CET 2018 is held for selecting candidates for admission to B.E/ B.TECH and B.Pharm./ Pharm. D. Courses and B. Sc. (Honours) (Agriculture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Horticulture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Forestry) / B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering) / B.Tech. (Food Technology) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Community Science) / B. Tech. (Bio-Technology) / B.F.Sc. (Fisheries) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Animal Husbandry) courses for the academic year 2018-2019.
