Maharashtra CET Cell Extends Application Deadline For These Exams

Maharashtra CET Cell has extended application deadline for upcoming entrance exams

Maharashtra CET Cell has extended the application deadline for several entrance examinations scheduled this year. The decision has been taken amid the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in a country-wide lockdown for 21 days. The lockdown began on March 25 and will end on April 14. The extension in deadline will specially benefit students who are dependent on external resources for filling forms and completing the process.

Students who are dependent on cybercafes to access CET website and apply for the exams had requested the CET Cell to extend the form filling deadline.

A notice on the Maharashtra CET website says, "In view of the total Lock down imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed, some candidates who are dependent on cybercafes; services for filling the on line applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filling Date. In view of the request put forth by Candidates and Institutes, CET CELL is extending the form Filling dates..."

The last date to apply for the following exams has been extended till April 20, 2020:

MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2020

MAH B.Ed. M.Ed. Integrated Course CET 2020

MAH M.P.Ed. CET 2020

MAH BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. Integrated Course CET 2020

MAH M.Ed. CET 2020

Meanwhile, the CET Cell postponed the announcement of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 result. The new result date will be announced on the CET website later. MHT CET 2020 has also been postponed.

