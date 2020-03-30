MAH MBA CET 2020 Result Postponed; New Date Soon

MAH MBA CET 2020 result has been postponed and new date will be announced later

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will not announce MAH-MBA/ MMS CET 2020 result tomorrow. As per the official schedule released earlier, the CET Cell was going to release the result for the MBA entrance exam on March 31. However, the result has been postponed and the new result date will be announced later.

A notice on the CET Cell Website says, "New result date for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 will be declared very soon."

MAH MBA CET was held on March 14 and March 15, 2020. The examination was held in computer-based mode.

After the results are announced, students will be able to check their result on the CET Cell official website, 'cetcell.mahacet.org'.

The exam scores will be obtained by adopting the following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score.

(ii) The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores. Scores obtained by candidates on any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.

(iii) Test wise scores and scores on total is reported with decimal points up to two digits

MAH MBA CET scores are used for admission to all Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University-managed Management Education Institutes, and all Un-Aided Management Education Institutes.

