Maharashtra CET 1st Attempt Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date And Time Here

MHT CET Result 2026: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the MHT CET 2026 first attempt result soon on its official website. The result will be announced separately for PCM and PCB groups, and candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the candidate login portal.

This year, the MHT CET examination was conducted in two attempts for the first time, creating curiosity among students regarding the result declaration process. Authorities have already confirmed that candidates appearing in both attempts will be considered based on their best score. The MHT CET 2026 scorecard will include subject-wise and overall percentile scores.

Steps to Check MHT CET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their MHT CET 2026 scorecard:

Go to the MHT CET 2026 official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET 2026 result link

Enter login credentials like application number and password

Check the details and submit it

The MHT CET Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen

Check subject-wise and overall percentile scores

Download and save the result for future admission use

Details Mentioned on MHT CET Result 2026

The MHT CET 2026 scorecard will include important details related to the candidate and their exam performance. Candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned in the result. The following details will be available on the MHT CET 2026 result:

Candidate's name

Parent's name

Application number

Subject group

Category

Subject-wise percentile score

Overall aggregate percentile score

MHT CET 2026 Counselling After Result Declaration

After the declaration of the MHT CET 2026 result, the State CET Cell will begin the counselling and seat allotment process. Eligible candidates will be able to register online, participate in counselling rounds, and select their preferred colleges and courses based on their ranks and scores.

Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards and required documents ready for the admission and counselling process.