Maharashtra Board Begins Class 10, Class 12 Registration For Private Candidates

Maharashtra board has begun registration with late fee for 10th, 12th private students

Maharashtra board has begun registration process with late fee for private candidates who wish to appear for class 10 or class 12 board examinations. Candidates can apply to appear for 10th or 12th board examination in 2020 by submitting the registration form along with the required late fee. The application process will be carried out from November 18 to November 29, 2019.

Late fee for class 10 students is Rs. 100 and late fee for class 12 or Junior College students is Rs. 25.

Students who miss the November 29 deadline will still be allowed to submit their registration forms from November 30 to December 7, 2019 with late fee of Rs. 20.

The registration fee for class 10 students is Rs. 1000 and for class 12 students is Rs. 500. The processing fee to be submitted in both the cases is Rs. 100. Private candidates can check details about Maharashtra board exam registration here.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Board has released the time-table for 2020 board exams. The state board exam for class 10 will begin on March 3, 2020 and for class 12 will begin on February 18, 2020. The examination for class 10 students will begin with first language paper and for class 12 students will begin with English language paper.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.