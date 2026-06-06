Maharashtra BBA CET Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Important Dates And Download Steps

MAH BBA CET Result 2026: The Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to announce the MAH BBA CET Result 2026 shortly for candidates who appeared in the entrance examination held from April 28 to April 30, 2026. The computer-based test was conducted for admission to undergraduate management programmes, including BBA, BMS, BBCA, and BBM courses across Maharashtra.

Ahead of the result declaration, the CET Cell released the provisional answer key on May 21, invited objections till May 23, and published the final answer key on May 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official portal once released.

MAH BBA CET Result 2026: Important Dates

MAH BBA CET 2026 Exam Dates: April 28 to April 30, 2026

April 28 to April 30, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release: May 21, 2026

May 21, 2026 Objection Window: May 21 to May 23, 2026

May 21 to May 23, 2026 Final Answer Key Release: May 28, 2026

May 28, 2026 MAH BBA CET Result 2026: Expected in the second week of June 2026

The result will play a key role in the admission process, as participating institutes will use candidates' scores for counselling and seat allotment.

How to Check MAH BBA CET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards after the result is declared:

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH BBA CET Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter your registered email ID/application number and password.

Submit the login details.

The MAH BBA CET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future admission-related processes.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for the latest result updates.