MHT CET Result 2026 Live Updates: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) First Attempt Result shortly on its official website. The development comes after the declaration of the PCB First Attempt Result on June 9.

According to the official PCB result notification, 2,63,213 candidates appeared for the examination out of 2,84,063 registered candidates, while 11 students secured a perfect 100 percentile. With the final answer key for the PCM group already released, candidates can expect the PCM result and scorecard download link to be activated anytime soon.

How to Check MHT CET 2026 PCM Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their PCM scorecards once the result is announced:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the "MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Result" link.

Enter your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Submit the details.

Your MHT CET PCM scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future admission processes.

MHT CET PCB Result 2026

The PCB First Attempt Result was declared on June 9, 2026. A total of 2,84,063 candidates registered for the examination, while 2,63,213 appeared, resulting in an attendance percentage of 92.66%. Among the candidates who appeared, 11 students achieved a 100 percentile score.

MHT CET PCM Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Once the MHT CET PCM Result 2026 is released, candidates can find these details on their scorecard:

Candidate's name

Subject wise marks

Total Marks

Aggregate marks

Date of birth

Application number

Total subjects

Category

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