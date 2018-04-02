MAH MCA CET 2018 Results To Be Released Soon @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in; Check Details Here MAH MCA CET 2018 results will be released soon at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The MAH MCA CET 2018 entrance exam was held on March 3, 2018. MAH MCA CET 2018 Results: Maharashtra Masters in Computer Application Common Entrance Test 2018 or popularly known as MAH MCA CET 2018 results will be released soon at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. According to the schedule released by Department of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra, the results are expected on April 3, 2018. The MAH MCA CET was held on March 3, 2018. MCA CET results will be used for admission to first year / direct second year post graduate technical courses in Computer Application in Maharashtra state.



The Government of Maharashtra has established "admissions regulating authority and state common entrance test cell" as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions & Fees) Act. 2015.



The Commissioner of State CET Cell is Competent Authority for conducting CETs for admission to various courses in professional courses.



Director, Technical Education, Maharashtra State, Mumbai shall act as Nodal Officer for conducting the CETs under Technical Education.



, Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra declared the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 result. MAH MBA 2018 is conducted for admission to first year of full time post graduate degree courses in management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2018-19.



Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the MAH MBA results from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. With the highest percentage being 82.5, the MAH MBA exam had witnessed 92.6% attendance. Out of the total 106448 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 98606 candidates had appeared for it. Registration for the exam was held in January-February 2018. The exam was held on 10-11 March 2018.



Click here for more



: Maharashtra Masters in Computer Application Common Entrance Test 2018 or popularly known as MAH MCA CET 2018 results will be released soon at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. According to the schedule released by Department of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra, the results are expected on April 3, 2018. The MAH MCA CET was held on March 3, 2018. MCA CET results will be used for admission to first year / direct second year post graduate technical courses in Computer Application in Maharashtra state.The Government of Maharashtra has established "admissions regulating authority and state common entrance test cell" as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions & Fees) Act. 2015.The Commissioner of State CET Cell is Competent Authority for conducting CETs for admission to various courses in professional courses.Director, Technical Education, Maharashtra State, Mumbai shall act as Nodal Officer for conducting the CETs under Technical Education. On third week of last month , Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra declared the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 result. MAH MBA 2018 is conducted for admission to first year of full time post graduate degree courses in management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2018-19. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the MAH MBA results from the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. With the highest percentage being 82.5, the MAH MBA exam had witnessed 92.6% attendance. Out of the total 106448 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 98606 candidates had appeared for it. Registration for the exam was held in January-February 2018. The exam was held on 10-11 March 2018.Click here for more Education News