DTE MCA CET 2018 Results Declared @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in; Check Now

DTE MCA CET 2018 Results: How to check
Follow these steps:
Go to DTE CET website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Click on the link "Click Here for MCA 2018 Result"
On next page, check your results with Registration Number or Roll Number or Name of the Candidate
Or
You may check your results here: Click here
The Government of Maharashtra has established "admissions regulating authority and state common entrance test cell" as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions & Fees) Act. 2015.
The Commissioner of State CET Cell is Competent Authority for conducting CETs for admission to various courses in professional courses.
Director, Technical Education, Maharashtra State, Mumbai shall act as Nodal Officer for conducting the CETs under Technical Education.
On third week of last month, Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra declared the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2018 result. MAH MBA 2018 is conducted for admission to first year of full time post graduate degree courses in management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2018-19.
