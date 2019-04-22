Madras University Begins Online Application For Undergraduate Admission

Madras University has begun the application process for UG admission

Madras University begins the registration for Undergraduate Courses, today. The last date for online registration and the submission of online application form is May 3, 2019. The admission will be on the basis of merit in class 12th or Higher Secondary examination. After the application process is over, the University will allot Counseling dates to the applicants on the basis of marks scored by them in class 12th exam. Madras University will admit students as per the rules of Reservation of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Students applying for admission to a UG course in Madras University can check the admission prospectus here.

Madras University UG Courses and Eligibility

BA Tamil/ BA Historical Studies: The applicant must have passed Higher Secondary Examinations (Academic or Vocational Stream) or class 12th exam from a recognized board of education.

Bachelors in Computer Application: The applicant must have studied any of the following subjects in Class 12th- Computer Science or Mathematics or Statistics or Business Mathematics.

B.Com General: The candidate must have studied one of the following subjects in class 12th - Accountancy and Commerce.

B.Com Computer Application: The applicant must have studied one of the following subjects in class 12th - Accountancy, Commerce and Computer Science.

Madras University UG Admission: How to Apply?

The admission form has to be submitted online only. Payment for the application fees can be made via Debit Card or Credit Card or Net Banking. Before making the payment, the candidates must make sure that the details filled are correct. No changes can be made once the form is submitted.

The candidates must provide a valid email id and phone number for future communication. After 10 days of the publication of the Class 12th results photocopies of Certificate of Class X and Class XII, passing certificate, transfer certificate and conduct certificate, Community Certificate and Aadhaar card has to be sent to the Principal of the respective College.

The selected candidates' names will be displayed on the website and on the College Notice Board. The counseling dates will be allotted as per the Marks obtained by student in the qualifying examination. Students will be admitted in accordance with the rules of Reservation of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

