Madras University Adopts UGC 2016 Regulations, Number Of Research Scholars To Be Reduced

"An Associate Professor as Research Supervisor can guide up to maximum of two M.Phil. and six Ph.D. scholars and an Assistant Professor as Research Supervisor can guide up to a maximum of one M.Phil. and four Ph.D. scholars," said the Madras University notice published on the official website.
The Senate at its meeting held on October 28, 2017 approved the adoption of University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil. / Ph.D. Degrees) Regulations, 2016.
"A relaxation of 5% of marks from 55% to 50%, or an equivalent relaxation of grade, may be allowed for those belonging to SC / ST / OBC (non-creamy layer) / differently-abled, Visually Challenged and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time," said the notice.
"All the Research Supervisors of the University of Madras should strictly adhere the above guidelines from 29.01.2018 onwards," the notice said.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had witnessed widespread protests after the varsity administration decided to put in place the UGC 2016 notification.
