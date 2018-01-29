Madras University Adopts UGC 2016 Regulations, Number Of Research Scholars To Be Reduced University of Madras today notified the adoption of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations that put a cap on number of MPhil and PhD research scholars a research supervisor can guide.

University of Madras today notified the adoption of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations that put a cap on number of M.Phil. and Ph.D. research scholars a research supervisor can guide. According to the notification, a Research Supervisor who is a Professor, at any given point of time, cannot guide more than three M.Phil. and Eight Ph.D. scholars.



"An Associate Professor as Research Supervisor can guide up to maximum of two M.Phil. and six Ph.D. scholars and an Assistant Professor as Research Supervisor can guide up to a maximum of one M.Phil. and four Ph.D. scholars," said the Madras University notice published on the official website.



The Senate at its meeting held on October 28, 2017 approved the adoption of University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil. / Ph.D. Degrees) Regulations, 2016.



"A relaxation of 5% of marks from 55% to 50%, or an equivalent relaxation of grade, may be allowed for those belonging to SC / ST / OBC (non-creamy layer) / differently-abled, Visually Challenged and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time," said the notice.



"All the Research Supervisors of the University of Madras should strictly adhere the above guidelines from 29.01.2018 onwards," the notice said.



Last year,



