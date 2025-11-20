Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025 application Closes Today, Click Here To Apply Now

The registration window for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP-SET) will be closed today (November 20) and correction window on November 22 by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates can visit the mppsc.mp.gov.in official website to apply.

Despite the closure date, the MPPSC will receive applications in two phases till November 29, 2025 but there will be charges for late applications. The first phase will be open from November 21 to 28 with an Rs 3000 late application fee. The second phase will open on November 29, 10 days before the exam and the late application fee is Rs 25,000. Candidates can also make corrections by paying an extra Rs 50 per correction. The exam will be conducted on December 11, 2025 (Sunday).

The MP SET test will consist of two papers, Paper 1, which is mandatory and will have 50 objective-type questions, and Paper 2, which will have 100 questions. The exam is scheduled for three hours. Paper 1 will contain 100-mark questions, whereas Paper 2 will contain 200-mark questions.

Steps to apply:

Go to MPPSC's official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link to apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025.

Fill out the required information to register yourself.

Fill out the application form, upload any relevant documents, and pay the exam price.

Review the form and download the copy for future reference.

The MP SET (Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test) is a state-level examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on behalf of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges (government and private) across Madhya Pradesh. It is equivalent to the UGC NET exam but valid only within Madhya Pradesh state.