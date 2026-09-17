Madhya Pradesh AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins; Check Schedule Here

MP AYUSH Counselling 2026: The Directorate of AYUSH, Madhya Pradesh has started the registration process for Round 1 of MP AYUSH Counselling 2026. Eligible NEET UG candidates can now submit their counselling applications through the official MP Online portal. The registration window opened on September 17 and will remain active until September 21, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Candidates should complete the application within the specified deadline and keep their documents ready for verification. As per the counselling schedule, document verification will be conducted from September 18 to 22, while the merit list and vacant seat details will be published on September 23, 2026.

Click here: MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates participating in the first round should keep track of the following important dates:

Online registration: September 17 to 21, 2026

September 17 to 21, 2026 Editing of registration form: September 17 to 22, 2026

September 17 to 22, 2026 Document verification: September 18 to 22, 2026

September 18 to 22, 2026 Vacant seats display: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Merit list release: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Choice filling and locking: September 24 to 26, 2026

September 24 to 26, 2026 Seat allotment result: September 28, 2026

September 28, 2026 College formalities: September 29 to October 1, 2026

September 29 to October 1, 2026 Admission registration: September 29 to October 1, 2026

The counselling process will be conducted for eligible NEET UG candidates seeking admission through the MP AYUSH counselling process. Candidates should regularly check the official portal for updates related to seat allotment and admission.

How To Register For MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1?

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official MP AYUSH counselling website at ayush.mponline.gov.in.

Open the UG Counselling section.

Click on the registration option.

Enter the required personal and other details to create an account.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Complete the counselling application form.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Check all the details entered in the application form carefully.

Submit the form and save/download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and document-related formalities within the prescribed dates to participate in Round 1 of MP AYUSH Counselling 2026.