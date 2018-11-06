Lucknow University Degree Admit Card Released @ lkouniv.ac.in, Luonline.in; Download Now

Lucknow University Degree Admit Card Released; Download Now

Lucknow University has released the admit card for Bachelor or Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Sciences (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) on the official websites for the examinations scheduled to begin from November 15, 2018. The Lucknow University admit cards can be accessed from the official websites, lkouniv.ac.in and luonline.in. The university has also released the exam schedule for various courses on the official website.

Lucknow University Admit Card: How to check

Follow these steps to download your admit cards:

Step I: Visit the official website, luonline.in

Step II: Click on the admit card link

Step III: Enter your form number and the captcha given there.

(If by any chance you have forgotten your form number, click on the option "Know your form number" to retrieve it)

Step IV: Submit the details

Step V: From next page, download your admit card

The students may also go to the homepage of the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, and access their examination time table from the section "News for the students".

The Lucknow University has released following time tables recently:

Schedule of Examination (Dec 2018) in Faculty of Education

Schedule of PG Semester Examination (Dec 2018) in Faculty of Arts

Schedule of PG Semester Examination (Dec 2018) in Faculty of Law

Schedule of PG Semester Examination (Dec 2018) in Faculty of Science

Schedule of UG Semester Examination Nov-Dec 2018

Schedule of PG Semester Examination (Dec 2018) in Faculty of Commerce

Schedule of MBA/BBA Semester Examination (Dec 2018)

Schedule of Semester Examination (Dec 2018) of Master of Public Health (MPH) & M.Sc. Nutrition and Health (MNH) Semester I & III Back Paper/Exempted/Improvement

Read more about Lucknow University Here:

Allahabad High Court Reproaches Police On Lucknow University Vandalism

Lucknow University Teachers Allegedly Attacked By Students Over Admission

Lucknow University Undergraduate Results Declared @ Lkouniv.ac.in; Check Now

Lucknow University Rectifies Rules, Aadhaar Not Needed For Admission

Click here for more Education News



