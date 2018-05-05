Lucknow University Undergraduate Results Declared @ Lkouniv.ac.in; Check Now

Lucknow University undergraduate results can be accessed from the official website of the varsity, lkouniv.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: May 05, 2018 18:03 IST
Lucknow University Result 2018:Lucknow University Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) third year, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Home Science Part three and B.Com Part two results have been declared on the official website of the varsity. These Lucknow University undergraduate results can be accessed from the official website of the varsity. The results are available at lkouniv.ac.in. The results can be accessed from the official website of Lucknow University by entering the exam roll numbers.

University of Lucknow also released the results of B.Com II examination yesterday. To access this result, click here.
 

Lucknow University Result 2018: How to check


The Lucknow University Undergraduate students who are searching for the B.Com and B.Sc Home Science results may download their results following these steps:

Step One: Open official website of Lucknow University, http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/

Step Two: Click on Examination tab given on the home page

Step Three: Under that tab, click on Results

Step Four: Choose Annual or Semester results

Step Five: On next page, click on "Result of Semester Exam"

Step Six: Click on "Under Graduate Result - 2018"

Step Seven: On next page choose the results you are searching for.

Step Eight: Then enter your roll number

Step Nine: Submit and check your results

Click here for more Education News

