Lucknow University Undergraduate Results Declared @ Lkouniv.ac.in; Check Now

University of Lucknow also released the results of B.Com II examination yesterday. To access this result, click here.
Lucknow University Result 2018: How to check
The Lucknow University Undergraduate students who are searching for the B.Com and B.Sc Home Science results may download their results following these steps:
Step One: Open official website of Lucknow University, http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/
Step Two: Click on Examination tab given on the home page
Step Three: Under that tab, click on Results
Step Four: Choose Annual or Semester results
Step Five: On next page, click on "Result of Semester Exam"
Step Six: Click on "Under Graduate Result - 2018"
Step Seven: On next page choose the results you are searching for.
Step Eight: Then enter your roll number
Step Nine: Submit and check your results
