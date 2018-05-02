Lucknow University Rectifies Rules, Aadhaar Not Needed For Admission The Lucknow University has amended a guideline that had made Aadhaar number mandatory for candidates filling online admission forms.

No form would be rejected on the basis of not filling of the Aadhaar number, he said in note issued last night.



Significantly, in March this year, the Supreme Court had put an interim stay on the requirement of Aadhaar for filing application forms of various competitive examinations.



When the Lucknow University admission process started early in April, the state university had declared submitting of Aadhaar or at least its enrolment number as one of the mandatory requirements.



