List Of Top 15 Fastest-Growing Skills In India, As Per LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released its Skills on the Rise 2025 list, highlighting the top skills professionals need to stay ahead in the job market. The report shows that creativity, code review, problem-solving, pre-screening, and strategic thinking are the fastest-growing skills in India. With job requirements changing rapidly, many professionals are looking to upskill, while recruiters report a growing skills gap in the workforce.

By 2030, 64% of the skills needed for jobs in India are expected to change. According to LinkedIn, one in four professionals (25%) are worried that they may not have the right skills for the future. At the same time, 60% of workers are open to changing industries, and 39% are planning to learn new skills to stay relevant. However, companies are struggling to find the right talent.

Top 15 Skills on the Rise in India

1. Creativity and Innovation

2. Code Review

3. Problem-Solving

4. Pre-Screening

5. Strategic Thinking

6. Communication

7. Adaptability

8. Large Language Models (LLM)

9. AI Literacy

10. Debugging

11. Customer Engagement

12. Statistical Data Analysis

13. Prompt Engineering

14. Market Analysis

15. Stakeholder Management

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor said, "India Inc. is experiencing a fundamental skills reset. As AI changes the way we work, soft skills like creativity, problem-solving, and strategic thinking are no longer 'nice to have'; they're business-critical. At the same time, AI literacy is becoming a baseline expectation across all job functions."

"Employers are also doubling down on customer engagement and stakeholder management, making business acumen more valuable than ever. This year's Skills on the Rise list is a must-have resource for professionals to identify and learn the skills that companies are hiring for in 2025," she added.