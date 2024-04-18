Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2024: Registration Underway With May 2 Deadline

LSAT 2024 May Session: The exam will be conducted from May 16 to 19. Image: lsatindia.in

The registration process for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2024 May session is currently underway. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website - lsatindia.in - to submit their applications. The deadline for application submission is May 2.

The examination will be conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) from May 16 to 19 in various slots.

LSAT 2024 May Session: Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,999 to enroll for the test. The exam takes place biannually. The initial session of LSAT 2024 was held on January 21 and 22, with the scorecard being released on February 7.

The exam aims to facilitate admission to five-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB), three-year LLB, and Master of Laws (LLM) programmes offered by more than 18 law schools across the country.

The law schools that acknowledge LSAT India scores: