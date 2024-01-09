Registration Opens For National Law School Admission Test 2024, Exam On March 17

NLAT LLB is a 150-minute written admissions test featuring a single question paper with two parts.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has released the registration and examination schedule for the National Law School Admission Test (NLAT) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website until February 24. The exam for three-year LLB (Hons), master's programme in public policy, PhD (Law), and PhD (Interdisciplinary) programs for the academic year 2024-25 is scheduled for March 17, 2024.

The three-year LLB (Hons) is a postgraduate professional degree programme available for graduates from any academic background, acting as a qualifying degree for entry into legal practice. The master's programme in Public Policy spans two years and is an interdisciplinary initiative emphasising the convergence of policy and legal considerations.

The PhD (Law) programme enables individuals with a legal background to undertake doctoral research in any legal field. Furthermore, the PhD (Interdisciplinary) program invites applicants from diverse fields like social sciences, humanities, engineering, medicine, or other interdisciplinary areas to apply. The course aims to promote interdisciplinary research by integrating social sciences, natural sciences, policy research, and law.