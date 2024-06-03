Advertisement
Law School Admission Test India 2024: Result Will be Announced On This Date

LSAT India Results 2024: Over 50 law colleges across the country accept the test scores for admission into various programmes, including five-year Integrated LLB courses, three-year LLB courses, and LLM courses.

LSAT India 2024 assesses individuals' abilities to pursue law. (Image: lsatindia.in)

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has released the result date for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2024. The result will be announced on June 8. Those who took the test will be able to check their result by visiting the official website, lsatindia.in.

The LSAT India exam assesses individuals' abilities to pursue law. Over 50 law colleges across the country accept the LSAT India exam for admission into various programmes, including five-year Integrated LLB courses, three-year LLB courses, and LLM courses.

The LSAT India 2024 exam was held between May 16 and 19 in online mode. The exam consisted of 92 questions divided into sections: analytical reasoning, logical reasoning 1, logical reasoning 2, and reading comprehension. The duration of the LSAT India 2024 exam was 2 hours and 20 minutes.

LSAT India 2024 Results: Scorecard Details On

The LSAT India 2024 scorecards will include the candidate's name and registration number, as well as the scores obtained in the exam. The scorecard also contains details about the evaluation process and percentiles.

LSAT India Results 2024: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow these instructions to download the LSAT India 2024 results:

  • Visit the official website.
  • Select the LSAT India 2024 results link on the homepage.
  • A login page will open.
  • Input the required credentials.
  • Your LSAT India 2024 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.
