Last Chance To Apply: Bank Of India To Close Application Window For Scale 2-4 Officer Recruitment

The Bank of India (BOI) will close the application window for the various recruitment of officers up to the Scale 4 post on November 30. Candidates can visit the official website of BOI to apply before it closes. The application window was opened on November 17, and the date of the examination will be updated shortly following the application process.

There are a total of 115 vacancies across multiple posts, including middle management Grade Scale 2 and 3 and senior management Grade Scale 4. The opening vacancies are in IT, finance, law, and other departments of the bank.

The age and educational criteria for each post are different, and candidates can visit the official website to check the details before submitting an application.

The Selection Process:

Online Test

Interview

The examination will contain English language and professional knowledge relevant to the post, and candidates will be given 100 minutes. Following this, candidates will be called for an interview round.

The application fee for General and Other is Rs 850, and for SC/ST and PWD, it is Rs 175. Candidates can visit the official website (www.bankofindia.co.in) to apply for the post.