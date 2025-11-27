CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Strategy, Pattern, Tips And Tricks For Scoring High Marks

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams are about to start in February 2026, students have begun completing their syllabus to score good marks. All subjects are important, but a few are tougher than others.

Physics, Chemistry, Legal Studies and Accountancy are considered the toughest exams among all. To ensure that the final exam does not come as a surprise, CBSE releases sample papers for all these subjects. Practising these sample papers also reduces exam anxiety and stress.

As everyone knows, Accountancy requires proper revision and concentration. To further reduce stress for students, CBSE has scheduled the Accountancy exam on February 24, 2026, right after Mass Media Studies, which is considered a relatively easy paper.

This year, the Accountancy exam will have 34 questions, and all of them will be compulsory. The question paper will be divided into two parts: A and B. Part A is compulsory for all candidates, while Part B is optional, students must attempt only one of the two options: (i) Analysis of Financial Statements or (ii) Computerised Accounting.

The paper is well-balanced:

40 per cent easy (MCQs)

30 per cent moderate (short-answer questions)

30 per cent challenging (long-answer questions requiring calculations)

Tricks to Score Good Marks in Accountancy Exam

Accountancy is a highly scoring subject if you focus on accuracy, presentation, and practice. You can easily aim for 90+ with these proven strategies:

1. Master the Basics First: Chapters like Partnership Fundamentals and Company Accounts form the foundation. Practise journal entries daily small errors here cost heavy marks in longer questions.

2. Time Management: Allocate 1 hour for MCQs (quick scoring), 1 hour for short-answer questions and 1 hour for long-answer questions. Start with questions you are confident about to build momentum.

3. Workings are Key: Always show clear step-by-step workings for calculations. Even if the final answer is wrong, you can secure up to 50 per cent marks for correct steps.

4. Use Formats Religiously: Prepare Revaluation, Capital, Cash Flow, and other accounts in the exact CBSE-prescribed format with proper rulings and narrations - neat presentation fetches extra marks.

5. Practise Sample Papers & Previous Years: Solve the latest SQP and at least the last 10 years' papers in timed conditions.

6. Handle MCQs Smartly: Read the question and all options twice. Use the elimination method. In assertion-reasoning questions, check whether the reason correctly explains the assertion.

7. Part B Choice: Choose the option you are stronger in.

8. Revision Hacks: Create flashcards for formulas and ratios. Solve 2-3 full-length papers every week under exam conditions.