David Beckham Goes Back To School, Witnesses Hands-On Learning In Andhra Pradesh

​For​mer England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham made a surprise visit to the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential School (MJPAPBCWREIS) in Kothavalasa on Wednesday.

During his visit, Beckham observed Project-Based Learning (PBL) in action, an interactive teaching method that encourages students to learn through practical, real-world projects. The initiative is part of a collaborative programme by Mantra4Change and Education Above All, aimed at transforming classrooms across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Nagaland.



Beckham shared his excitement on Instagram, posting: "Great day in India going back to school supporting Education Above All Foundation's project-based learning initiatives... so much fun."

He joined students on the football field, cheered them on, and watched them engage in classroom activities with enthusiasm. Girl students welcomed him with a dance, showcased handmade musical instruments, planted trees, and participated in football games, reflecting the school's emphasis on holistic learning.

Calling the day "memorable," Beckham expressed his joy at experiencing the students' energy and creativity firsthand, underscoring the impact of innovative teaching methods in India.