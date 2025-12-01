Last Chance To Apply: Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Closes Today

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) will close the registration window for the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 today (December 1). Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website, (bankofbaroda.bank.in) before the deadline.

The bank is offering 2,700 apprenticeship positions under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). This application process is available to graduates from recognised universities across the country.

Candidates can read the detailed recruitment notification here

Steps to apply for BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025

1. Visit bankofbaroda.bank.in and click on the Careers section on the homepage.

2. Go to the Recruitment section and select the BOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification.

3. Click on New Registration and enter the required personal and educational information.

4. Upload the required documents, such as age proof, educational certificates, and category certificate, if required.

5. Submit the application form, download the confirmation page, and save a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility and educational requirements given in the official notification before submitting their application.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

An online examination will be conducted as part of the selection process.

Total Questions: 100 Multiple Choice Questions

Exam Duration: 60 minutes

Negative Marking: There will be no deduction for wrong answers

Final selection will be based on the online examination scores and subsequent document verification processes.

Selected candidates will undergo 12 months of apprenticeship training. They will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during the training period.

This training is designed to provide practical experience in core banking functions under Bank of Baroda's apprenticeship program.