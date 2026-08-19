CBSE Declares Phase 2 Recruitment Results For Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts

KVS, NVS Recruitment 2026 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the second phase of the Tier-2 recruitment examination for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and shortlisting status, as applicable to their post, by logging into their application portal through the official website.

According to an official CBSE notification, the results for the following posts have been declared on August 18, 2026, as part of the phase-wise declaration of Tier 2 recruitment results.

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

PGT (Assamese)

PGT (Urdu)

PGT (Bangla)

PGT (Garo)

PGT (Biotechnology)

PGT (Manipuri)

PGT (Tamil)

PGT (Telugu)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

TGT (Marathi)

TGT (Telugu)

TGT (Assamese)

TGT (Manipuri)

TGT (Urdu)

TGT (Bangla)

TGT (Nepali)

TGT (Gujarati)

TGT (Odia)

TGT (Kannada)

TGT (Punjabi)

TGT (Malayalam)

TGT (Tamil)

Non-Teaching Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Administrative Officer

Multi-Tasking Staff

The CBSE said the stage of the selection process varies from post to post, as specified in the recruitment notification.

For posts for which an interview is part of the selection process, the result declared at this stage indicates the candidate's status for shortlisting for the interview. Since the selection process for these posts is still underway, marksheets will be made available to candidates within 15 days of the publication of the final result, after completion of the interview process.

For posts that do not include an interview, Tier-2 marks will be made available in the respective candidate login along with the result.

Candidates who are required to exercise a preference under the recruitment notification can submit their preference through the application portal, in accordance with the instructions displayed in their login. CBSE has advised candidates to exercise their preferences carefully within the stipulated period.

For posts involving an interview or skill test, the schedule and call letters will be made available in the respective candidate logins after the schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS or NVS, as applicable.

CBSE said the results for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will be declared in phases. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS, along with their application login, for further updates on the recruitment process.

The Tier-2 recruitment examination results for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be declared separately through the official EMRS/National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) website.