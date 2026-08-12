KVS NVS Result 2026: Tier 2 Results Out Soon, Check Cut-Off, Details

The KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 is expected to be released shortly, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing that results for the Tier 2 recruitment examinations will be released in phases from mid-August. The evaluation process is currently in its concluding stages.

The recruitment examination was conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2026, for 15,762 teaching and non-teaching vacancies across Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The vacancy count includes 9,921 KVS posts and 5,841 NVS posts.

KVS NVS Tier 2 result 2026 key details

Particular Details

Recruiting organisations KVS and NVS

Conducting body CBSE

Total vacancies 15,762

KVS vacancies 9,921

NVS vacancies 5,841

Tier 2 exam March 27 to March 31, 2026

Answer key Released on May 13, 2026

Result Expected from mid-August 2026. The provisional answer key and OMR response sheets were released on May 13, 2026. Candidates were subsequently given an opportunity to challenge the provisional key.

How to check KVS NVS Tier 2 result

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps: