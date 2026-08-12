KVS NVS Result 2026: Tier 2 Results Out Soon, Check Cut-Off, Details

- KVS NVS Tier 2 result 2026 will be released in phases from mid-August by CBSE
- The Tier 2 exam was held from March 27 to March 31, 2026 for 15,762 vacancies
- Vacancies include 9,921 posts for KVS and 5,841 posts for NVS teaching and non-teaching
The KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 is expected to be released shortly, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing that results for the Tier 2 recruitment examinations will be released in phases from mid-August. The evaluation process is currently in its concluding stages.
The recruitment examination was conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2026, for 15,762 teaching and non-teaching vacancies across Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The vacancy count includes 9,921 KVS posts and 5,841 NVS posts.
KVS NVS Tier 2 result 2026 key details
Particular Details
Recruiting organisations KVS and NVS
- Conducting body CBSE
- Total vacancies 15,762
- KVS vacancies 9,921
- NVS vacancies 5,841
- Tier 2 exam March 27 to March 31, 2026
Answer key Released on May 13, 2026
Result Expected from mid-August 2026. The provisional answer key and OMR response sheets were released on May 13, 2026. Candidates were subsequently given an opportunity to challenge the provisional key.
How to check KVS NVS Tier 2 result
Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:
- Step 1: Visit the official CBSE, KVS or NVS website.
- Step 2: Open the recruitment results section.
- Step 3: Select the link for the KVS NVS Tier 2 result.
- Step 4: Enter the Registration or Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
- Step 5: Submit the details to view the result and scorecard.
- Step 6: Download the scorecard and check the merit list PDF for the Roll Number.