KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Registration For Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts Closes Today

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will end today, December 4, 2025. Candidates can visit the official websites of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in to apply.

Candidates can follow the following steps to apply online:

First, visit the official website of KVS or NVS.

Click on the registration link available for teaching and non-teaching positions.

A new page will open where candidates will be required to complete their registration.

After registration, log in to your account.

Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection Process for Various Posts

The selection process for some posts will consist of a two-stage examination followed by an interview. These include Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT (including Librarian), PRT, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Translator.

The merit list will be prepared based on 85 per cent of the marks obtained in Tier-2 and 15 per cent of the marks obtained in the interview.

Direct link to apply for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025

The interview will carry a total of 100 marks.

Selection for Stenographer (Grade I and II) and Junior Secretariat Assistant will also include a skill test. The merit list for these positions will be prepared based on Tier-2 scores, provided candidates pass the skill test.

There will be no interview or skill test for the Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant positions.