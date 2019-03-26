Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) Release Class 1 Draw Results; Here's How To Check

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) release Class 1 draw results on the websites of schools

Various Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country have released the first list of Class 1 KVs admission on the respective websites. The KV admit lists have been released by individual schools. The second and third merit lists of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission, based on the remaining vacant seats, will be released on April 9 and 23, according to the schedule released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). Note this: KVs admission list is not released on the website kvsangathan.nic.in.

According to KVS, a total of 7,95,121 applicants have registered for more than 1 lakh seats. A total of 1202 KVs expected to release the first admission list today for enrolment to class 1.

Registration will begin on March 30 and admission will be held from April 8 and to 15.

Registration for class 2 onwards (except class 11), for the available vacancies, will begin on April 2. The merit list will be released on April 12.

Admission to class 11 will begin within 10 days of declaration of the result and the merit list will be released within the next 10 days. The last date of admission to class 11 is July 1.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2019: Documents required at the time of admission

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

Self-attested Downloaded Registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student pasted on it.

Original Date of Birth certificate for verification

Original SC/ST/OBC (non creamy) certificate for verification

Transfer certificate (if applicable)

Self-attested photocopies of the following documents:

Certificate of Date of Birth

Residence Proof

Service Proof (if applicable)

Appointment letter (if applicable)

Latest Pay Slip (if applicable)

Caste certificate in the name of child (if applicable)

Disability certificate of child (if applicable)

Kendriya Vidyalaya admission 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your KVs admission list for Class 1:

Step 1: Visit the respective KV website

Step 2: Click on the list published on the homepage or under the admission section

Step 3: On the next page, check for the names of your pupils

