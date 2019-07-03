Kurukshetra University Results For UG, PG Courses Released. Check Now

KUK results 2019: Kurukshetra University results have been released @ kuk.ac.in

Kurukshetra University (KUK) has released the results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) exams held in April and May this year today. The Kurukshetra University results or KUK results are available on the official website of the university at kuk.ac.in. Candidates who took their various exams in Science, Technology, Arts, Law, and Management programs can now check their result. Before this, KUK had released results for sixth semester graduate programmes On June 24. The KUK results were announced for courses like M.Sc Microbiology, B.Sc, L.L.M, MBA and M.Phil. The results have been released for various semesters of various courses.

Kurukshetra University results 2019: List of results announced today

The Kurukshetra University results have been released for following exams today:

M.Sc. Microbiology 2nd Sem. (May-2019)

B.Sc. 2nd Year (April-2019)

B.Tech. Printing Graphic and Packaging 6th Sem. (May-2019)

B.Tech. Printing Graphic and Packaging 4th Sem. (Reappear)(May-2019)

B.Sc. Multimedia 6th Sem. (May-2019)

Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Designing(BFAD) 8th Sem. (May-2019)

Bachelor of Physical Education(B.P.Ed.) IVth Sem. (May-2019)

L.L.M. 2nd Sem. (May-2019)

Bachelor of Vocation (Business Process Outsourcing) 6th Sem. (May-2019)

M.Sc. Microbiology 4th Sem. (May-2019)

M.Phill (Political Science)(Reappear) May-2019

M.B.A. (5 Year Integrated Course)(Reappear) 6th Sem. May-2019

M.B.A. (5 Year Integrated Course)(Reappear) 4th Sem. May-2019

M.B.A. (5 Year Integrated Course)(Reappear) 2nd Sem. May-2019

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability