Kurukshetra University Declares BA 4th Semester Result

Kurukshetra University BA Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

Kurukshetra University (KUK) will declare the BA fourth semester result. Candidates who took the BA fourth semester exam can check the result on the official website kuk.ac.in. The exams were held in May. Candidates in the second year of the undergraduate BA program can download the online mark statement and keep a copy of the same for reference purpose. Details of the mark sheet will be released by the University in due course of time.The University has declared B.Com fourth semester results earlier this month. The B.Sc. 6th semester results have also been declared.

Check Result

Kurukshetra University Result: Know How To Check

Go to the official website or click on the link given above

Enter the class or select the exam details

Enter the roll number

Submit the details

Get the result

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.