Kurukshetra University Exam Postponed 'Till Further Notice' Over Internet Ban

Kurukshetra University: Fresh dates for exams will be notified later on, order said. (Representational)

The year-end exams of Kurukshetra University - the largest and most acclaimed in Haryana -- have been postponed amid continued suspension of internet services in parts of the state over "law and order" situation amid farmers' protest.

The exams, set to start today, have been deferred "until further notice", read an order by the University of Haryana.

The fresh date of examinations will be notified later on, it stated, adding, "Government of Haryana has extended the suspension of internet services in some districts".

Mobile internet service, dongle service and bulk messaging remain suspended in seven of Haryana's 22 districts -- in Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar -- bordering Delhi, where lakhs of farmers have been camping for the last two months demanding repeals of three recently enacted agriculture laws.

Two of the largest protest sites Singhu and Tikri fall in Haryana's border districts of Jhajjar and Sonipat.

According to the latest order, the ban - in effect for the last five days to check spread of "misinformation" in the backdrop of violence during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally -- will remain in effect till 5pm today.

While the authorities are expected to take a fresh call depending on the "law and order" situation, the Haryana University order casts doubt if the ban will be lifted any time soon.

Students, office-goers and traders are among those hardest hit by the communication restriction against which farmers have declared a 3-hour nationwide blockade on Saturday.

Talking to NDTV in Haryana's Jhajjar, primary school students complained about loss of playtime and homework for the last five days. Their older siblings said the suspension has started affecting their preparation for pre-boards and board exams; their parents looked worried about loss of office hours as work-from-home model continues.

"With the internet gone, this smartphone has lost its use for me. We can't recharge our e-wallets, conduct business," a trader said.