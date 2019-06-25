Kurukshetra University Declares BA, BSc 6th Semester Result

Kurukshetra University (KUK) has declared the results for BA and BSc sixth semester exams. The KUK results are available on the official website of the university at kuk.ac.in. Candidates who took the sixth semester degree exams in science and arts programs can now check their result. The KUK results were declared after 8 pm on Monday (June 24). On June 23, the university had declared the BA third year results. The results for BCom sixth semester and other important programs were released on June 21.
Check KUK Result (Kurukshetra University Result)
KUK Result: Know How To Check
- Go to the official website or click on the link given above
- Enter the class or select the exam details
- Enter the roll number
- Submit the details
- Get the result
