Key Points From UGC's Draft Regulations For Appointment Of Teachers In Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft of the minimum qualifications for the appointment and promotion of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges, as well as measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education. Stakeholders are requested to submit their comments, suggestions and feedback on the regulations by February 5, 2025.

As per the UGC, the following are the key points of the draft.



These regulations may be called the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2025.

As per the notification, the regulations will apply to every university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act, or State Act, every institution including a Constituent or an affiliated college recognised by the Commission, in consultation with the University concerned under Clause (f) of Section 2 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and every institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the said Act.

The regulations would apply to universities relating to Engineering/Technology and management discipline for the purposes of direct recruitment and promotion in teaching posts. UGC regulations would be applicable in any regulatory authority till the concerned authority prescribes any norms or standards.

All HEIs must take effective steps to amend their statutes, ordinances, or other statutory provisions governing it to bring the same in accordance with these regulations within six months of its implementation.

The overall selection procedure for direct recruitment and promotion would incorporate a transparent and objective methodology of analysis of the merits and the credential of the application to make the system more credible; universities/colleges may assess the ability for teaching and/or research aptitude through a seminar or a lecture.



