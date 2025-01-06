University Body Seeks Feedback On Draft Regulations For Academic Staff Appointments

UGC Draft Regulations: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft of the minimum qualifications for the appointment and promotion of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges, as well as measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education. The UGC is now inviting comments, suggestions, and feedback from stakeholders to ensure the proposed regulations meet the diverse needs of the higher education sector.

The draft regulations, issued under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, aim to update the guidelines governing the appointment and promotion of academic staff in universities and colleges. These regulations will cover various academic positions, including Assistant Professors, Professors, Associate Professors, Librarians, and Directors of Physical Education & Sports, among others. The UGC specifies the minimum qualifications, experience, and achievements required for these roles.

UGC Updates:



UGC invites Comments/Suggestions/Feedback on the Draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment & Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025



🔗Send… pic.twitter.com/kyf4QRvd77 — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 6, 2025

Key changes in the draft include the application of the regulations to all higher education institutions (HEIs) across India, with specific provisions for affiliated colleges, constituent colleges, and deemed universities. It also emphasizes the importance of aligning university statutes with the new regulations within six months of their enactment. The regulations further introduce transparent and objective methodologies for evaluating candidates during the recruitment and promotion processes, ensuring merit-based selection.

Additionally, the regulations propose a detailed framework for addressing recruitment and promotion based on academic achievements, research aptitude, and teaching capabilities. A provision for a 5% relaxation in marks for candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other reserved categories is also included.

The draft regulations will come into force upon notification, with the pay revision effective from January 1, 2016. Stakeholders are urged to review the draft and submit their feedback to help shape the future of academic staffing in India's higher education institutions.

For more details and to access the draft regulations, visit the official UGC website.