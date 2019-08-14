IIM Kozhikode To Host Kerala Women Economic Forum

Organized by ALL, the event will bring together 400-plus women entrepreneurs, speakers and delegates.

The first Kerala edition of Women Economic Forum (WEF), a global platform for women leadership enhancement and networking, will be held at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode on August 22 and 23, 2019, according to a statement from the Institute. Organized by All Ladies League (ALL), a global movement of women, this two-day event will bring together 400-plus women entrepreneurs, speakers and delegates from across the world.

WEF will include sessions focusing on learning, networking and business development, and will be held at IIM Kozhikode campus.

All Ladies League enables women from across 150 plus countries to come together on a common platform to add value to their professional and personal lives, said the statement.

It offers members a window to explore business opportunities, find mentors, markets, business and training forums, and aims at building, nurturing and developing leadership skills amongst women.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said that the WEF event is in line with IIM Kozhikode's legacy of enabling increased participation of women in leadership positions in the industry and the community.

IIMK is the first management school in the country to initiate affirmative action to bring in gender parity in the flagship programme, said the statement.

From a historical low of less than 10%, IIMK touched a high of 54% women in the PGP batch of 2015-17.

IIMK also has the distinction of creating the supernumerary exclusive batch of women in PGP from 2019.

