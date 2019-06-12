IIM Kozhikode Launches New Post-Graduate Management Programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Kozhikode has launched a new post-graduate management programme focused on developing potential business leaders. This full-time, residential, one-year programme addresses the need to provide focused, contemporary and holistic business leadership inputs to experienced executives who aspire for top jobs in large corporates, a press release said.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said the programme aims to to systematically nurture and shape experienced minds into high potential leaders who are authentic, capable, multi-dimensional, and grounded in core values.

"Businesses, today, need leaders to sustain and thrive in a volatile, connected and non-linear world and this new offering is precisely aimed to fill this gap," he said.

The programme will involve an innovative admission process, unique curriculum and pedagogy that combines diverse perspectives to provide holistic inputs. "While we have put together just the most appropriate content in the curriculum, the highlight of the programme would be the learning methods that would attempt to bring out true leadership potential of the candidates through personalised and reflective learning approaches," said Professor Chatterjee.