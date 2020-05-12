Kerala University To Hold Final Semester Exams From May 21

Kerala University will conduct the degree final semester examinations from May 21

Kerala University will conduct the degree final semester examinations from May 21, an official statement from the Thiruvananthapuram-based varsity said. The varsity has announced final semester exam dates for degree and LLB students today. The university exams in the state were delayed due to the precautions taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus and also due to the lockdown announced in the country.

The Kerala University statement said the sixth semester exams of CBCSS students will start from May 21 while the School of Distance Education (SDE) exams for fifth and sixth semester degree students will be held from May 28.

It also said the tenth semester and fifth semester exams of five-year LLB students will be held from June 8 and June 16 respectively.

The sixth semester exams of three-year LLB students will begin from June 9, Kerala University said.

"Some sub-examination centres will be set after considering the hardships students might face while travelling. The University will make arrangements for opting the sub-centres," the statement said.

In a related development, Kerala University has made decision to conduct examinations for those B.Sc Chemistry first semester students whose answer sheets were burned at a house belonged to a teacher from an affiliated college.

Detailed time table of the exams expected to be released soon on the official website of the varsity.

