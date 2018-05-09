DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Tomorrow At Keralaresults.nic.in The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12 (Plus Two) 2018 results tomorrow.

Share EMAIL PRINT DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Tomorrow At Keralaresults.nic.in New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12 (Plus Two) 2018 results tomorrow. As per an official statement issued by the Secretary, Board of Higher Secondary Examinations Kerala, the Kerala Plus Two or Higher Secondary second year examinations results will be declared on May 10 at 11:00 am from the PRD Chamber situated at the south block of Kerala Secretariat. The results will be announced by the education minister Prof. C. Raveendranath. Kerala SSLC results were released last week.



Once the results are announced by the minister, the Kerala Plus Two results will be made available online on websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, said the statement. Kerala DHSE is releasing Plus Two results five days earlier than it was released last year.



The result is being released only for the second year students. The first year result will be announced at a later date.



Kerala Plus Two Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know



The Kerala DHSE plus two exam were conducted for nearly 4.6 lakh students this year. The result is expected to be announced at 11 am tomorrow. Apart form the aforementioned websites, the result will also be available on iExaMS, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department.



Click here for more



