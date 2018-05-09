DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Tomorrow At Keralaresults.nic.in

Once the results are announced by the minister, the Kerala Plus Two results will be made available online on websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, said the statement. Kerala DHSE is releasing Plus Two results five days earlier than it was released last year.
The result is being released only for the second year students. The first year result will be announced at a later date.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know
CommentsThe Kerala DHSE plus two exam were conducted for nearly 4.6 lakh students this year. The result is expected to be announced at 11 am tomorrow. Apart form the aforementioned websites, the result will also be available on iExaMS, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department.
