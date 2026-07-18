Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Declared: Download DHSE Class 11 Marksheet Here

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala Plus One Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 11 annual examinations can now access their provisional marks memo through the official website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

Along with the DHSE Plus One results, the VHSE Plus One results have also been announced. To ensure uninterrupted access, the board has activated multiple official websites and digital platforms for students to download their scorecards and check their qualifying status online.

Direct Link: Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Steps to Download DHSE Class 11 Marksheet

Students can follow these steps to access their Kerala Plus One Result 2026:

Visit the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the provisional marks memo.

Download and save the scorecard for future admission and academic purposes.

The Kerala Plus One provisional marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass status. Students are advised to keep multiple printouts until the original marksheet is issued by their schools.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The online provisional marks memo will contain the following details:

Student's name and registration number

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks

Qualifying/pass status

Examination details

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the DHSE authorities for correction.