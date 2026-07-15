Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: Know How To Check Scorecard

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 today, July 15. Once released, students who appeared for the Class 11 board examination will be able to access their results through the official portals using their registration number and date of birth.

The Kerala Plus One examinations were conducted in pen-and-paper mode from March 5 to March 27, 2026, across examination centres in the state. Apart from the official websites, students may also be able to access their scorecards through DigiLocker, PRD Live and the Saphalam KITE app if the main websites experience heavy traffic.

How to Download Kerala Plus One Result 2026?

Students can follow these given below steps to download the Kerala Plus One Result 2026, once released:

Visit the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the required details.

Your DHSE Kerala Class 11 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Kerala Plus One Scorecard 2026: Official Websites To Check

Once the Kerala Class 11 Result 2026 is released, students can click on these given websites to download scorecards:

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks

Students must score at least 35% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate to qualify for promotion to Class 12. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement in one or more subjects can appear for the Save A Year (SAY)/Improvement examinations. Candidates should also carefully check the details on their online marksheet and keep a printed copy until the original certificate is issued by their school.